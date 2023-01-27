Latest Voter Registration Numbers Available

PHOENIX – The latest Voter Registration Statistics for the state of Arizona and the latest Voter Registration Counts are now available on the Arizona Secretary of State website. Notably, the number of inactive voters has dropped since the last update due to a more frequent list maintenance schedule.
Please use the links below to reference the newest data:
