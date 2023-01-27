EMU Signs A Collaboration Protocol With Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry Of Tourism, Culture, Youth And Environment 

A cooperation protocol titled “The Development, Planning and Revision Project of Northern Cyprus Tourism” has been signed between the Eastern Mediterranean University Tourism Research Center and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu signed the cooperation protocol at 08:30 a.m. on Friday, January 2023. Present at the said signing ceremony were Ministry Undersecretary Serhan Aktunç, EMU Board of Trustees (BOT) President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, BOT Member Hasan Esen, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Deans Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren and Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Güven Ardahan.

In scope of developing the tourism industry, the said protocol between EMU and the Ministry aims to present projections for the future by determining the basic policies in tourism planning according to the tourism regions targeted by the ministry, revealing the targets and strategies for current touristic products, identifying opportunities by researching the strengths and weaknesses of TRNC tourism, and suggesting regional plans and strategies as a result of the analysis of threats. It.

“It Will Contribute to the Development of Tourism in the Country”

In his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that they have come together to take the first step of a very important project, and added that higher education and tourism areas are the most important areas in the TRNC and that the efficiency of human resources in these areas is extremely important. Stating that EMU will contribute to the development of the country's tourism with its accumulation, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined that the cooperation with the ministry will continue in an increasing format. Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked the ministry for the support given to EMU and wished that the cooperation protocol would be beneficial for the entire country.

“EMU Stands Tall”

Board of Trustees President Dr. Özcenk wished the protocol to be beneficial for the whole country and emphasized that EMU is the pearl of Famagusta in particular and the TRNC in general. Referring to the news about EMU in the TRNC press recently, Dr. Özcenk stated that contrary to what was written, EMU stands tall. Mentioning that the crisis is global, Dr. Özcenk stated that, as in the whole world, efforts are underway to take various measures in EMU. Dr. Özcenk emphasized that EMU is standing and will continue to like this forever. Mentioning that EMU fulfills its duties in both academic and community service areas, Dr. Özcenk stated that he believes that the said protocol will contribute to the progress of the tourism sector.

“Road Map Will Be Determined”

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister of the TRNC, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Ataoğlu emphasized that the cooperation involving the combination of the fields of tourism and education will make a great contribution to the progress of the country's tourism. Pointing out that the development of tourism will gain more importance with the opening of the new airport, Ataoğlu said that new projects should be realised in this area. Stating that the roadmap that will emerge as a result of the cooperation between the Ministry and EMU will be the roadmap of the people of the country, Ataoğlu emphasized that EMU has made a great contribution to the city of Famagusta. Putting forth that EMU has made a great contribution to the tradesmen from the past to the present, Ataoğlu stated that their aim is to further the efforts to make the students coming to the country and those involved in the sector more intertwined. Noting that the signed cooperation protocol is a step taken towards the further development of the country and its tourism, Ataoğlu wished that the protocol would be beneficial for the whole country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean and EMU Tourism Research Center President Prof. Dr. Kılıç provided information about the protocol and emphasized that the project is for the development, planning and revision of TRNC tourism. Stating that the project covers a period of 7 months, Prof. Dr. Kılıç mentioned that the project will play an important role in determining the road map of the country. Stating that with the cooperation protocol, the strategy and planning of the products created in line with the vision of the ministry will be realised, Prof. Dr. Kılıç underlined that the planned period has commenced.