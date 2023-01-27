2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Week

Graduation Reception

Date: 6 February 2023, Monday | Time: 18:00

Venue: EMU Beach Club

Graduation Ceremony for Postgraduate Program Graduates

Date: 7 February 2023, Tuesday | Time: 14:00

Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center

Graduation Ceremonies for Associate and Undergraduate Program Graduates

Date: 8 February 2023, Wednesday

Time:

09:00 Faculty of Architecture

13:00 School of Tourism & Hospitality Management | School of Computing & Technology

17:00 Faculty of Health Sciences | School of Health Services

Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center

Time:

09:00 Faculty of Business & Economics | School of Business & Finance

13:00 Faculty of Arts & Sciences | Faculty of Education

17:00 Faculty of Engineering

Venue: Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex

Time:

09:00 Faculty of Communication & Media Studies

13:00 Faculty of Pharmacy

17:00 Faculty of Law | School of Justice

Venue: Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall