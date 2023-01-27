2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Week

Graduation Reception
Date: 6 February 2023, Monday | Time: 18:00
Venue: EMU Beach Club
Graduation Ceremony for Postgraduate Program Graduates
Date: 7 February 2023, Tuesday | Time: 14:00
Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center
Graduation Ceremonies for Associate and Undergraduate Program Graduates
Date: 8 February 2023, Wednesday
Time:
09:00 Faculty of Architecture
13:00 School of Tourism & Hospitality Management | School of Computing & Technology
17:00 Faculty of Health Sciences | School of Health Services
Venue: Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center
Time:
09:00 Faculty of Business & Economics | School of Business & Finance
13:00 Faculty of Arts & Sciences | Faculty of Education
17:00 Faculty of Engineering
Venue: Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex
Time:
09:00 Faculty of Communication & Media Studies
13:00 Faculty of Pharmacy
17:00 Faculty of Law | School of Justice
Venue: Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall
