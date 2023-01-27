Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,601 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Save Unresponsive Infant at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Del Rio Port of Entry recently performed lifesaving procedures on a one-month-old infant child.

The incident occurred during the evening of January 9, 2023, when a female passenger traveling via taxi, exited the vehicle and ran towards the primary lanes with her one-month-old infant child in her arms. The infant was unconscious and unresponsive.

CBP officers, included one who is a certified emergency medical technician, administer first aid to a one-month-old infant at Del Rio Port of Entry.

A CBP officer, and certified EMT, took immediate action and start chest compressions while carrying the infant to the secondary inspection area. In secondary, chest compressions continued until signs of breathing were shown. Another CBP officer began sternum rubs while the initiating officer provided oxygen to the child. Once oxygen was administered, the child became responsive.

Val Verde Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services later arrived on-scene at which time the infant was transferred to their care and transported to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center for further medical assistance. 

“Our CBP officers’ quick response and lifesaving efforts in this critical incident preserved the life of the infant child,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “The humanitarian efforts by our CBP officers are just one of many facets that showcase the border security mission of CBP and the Del Rio Port of Entry.”

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Save Unresponsive Infant at Del Rio Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.