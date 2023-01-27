Transport Masters USA is Proud to Support the United We Ride Motorcycle Charity Event in Sarasota
The company, renowned for its trusted shipping services across the country, joins forces with Thunder by the Bay to honor local veterans and first responders
Transport Masters USA is committed to giving back to the community, honoring the men and women who have served our country, and supporting local families.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transport Masters USA, a transportation service that provides trusted auto shipping services across the country, is proud to support the upcoming "United We Ride" charity motorcycle ride. The event, organized by Thunder by the Bay, is a charity ride that brings together motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country to honor veterans, first responders, active-duty military personnel, and their families. Proceeds from the February 19 event benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.
— Stefano Madrigal, president of Transport Masters USA
"Transport Masters USA is committed to giving back to the community, honoring the men and women who have served our country, and supporting local families. As a US Marine veteran myself, I understand the sacrifices that our service members make and it is important to me to give back to them and their families. We are honored to be a part of this event and look forward to supporting this charity ride. We invite all motorcycle enthusiasts to join us in this noble cause and make a difference in the lives of those who have served our nation,” said Stefano Madrigal, president of Transport Masters USA.
Transport Masters USA has safely delivered more than 120,000 vehicles and is a trusted transportation provider for auto dealerships across the country. Their dealer relocation services are perfect for out-of-state customers or dealer-to-dealer auto transport needs.
Whether customers are buying and selling cars, or shipping their boats and RVs, Transport Masters USA offers an array of transportation services and provides safe relocation of vehicles and watercraft with reliable, on time delivery.
To further support the communities it serves, Transport Masters USA founded a Plant a Tree program where one tree is planted for every car delivered within their network. Through this program, more than 10,000 trees have been planted since 2021.
For more information about the motorcycle charity event, please visit https://thunderbythebay.org/united-we-ride-america-strong-charity-ride/.
About Transport Masters USA
Transport Masters USA was founded in 2021 by Stefano Madrigal, who is a market leader in the auto transportation industry. Transport Masters USA provides transportation services to ship cars, boats and heavy equipment across the US. For more information, visit www.transportmasters.net.
###
Stefano Madrigal
Transport Masters USA
+1 954-376-2907
Stefano@transportmaters.net