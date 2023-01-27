MACAU, January 27 - In response to the increase in the number of applications for Macao SAR Resident Identity Cards and Macao SAR Travel Documents recently, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) calls for eligible citizens to use electronic means to apply for identification documents to avoid queuing for number tickets.

Holders of Macao SAR Permanent Resident Identity Cards who are aged 18 or above, as they need to go through the height measure formality, they can renew their identity cards by using self-service kiosks during office hours. The self-service kiosks are located at 1st floor of China Plaza in Avenida de Praia Grande, DSI’s service area at 2nd floor of Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and 3rd floor of DSI’s service area in the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands.

Holders of Macao SAR Permanent Resident Identity Cards who reached the age of 25 or above on the latest issuance date of their identity card can renew the identity card by using 24-hour self-service kiosks located at DSI’s electronic services area on the ground floor of the China Plaza in Avenida de Grande Praia, Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta (24-hour self-service area), Macao Government Services Centre in Islands, the Islands District Public Services Centre – Seac Pai Van Station, DSI’s self-service station in Seac Pai Van and Government’s 24-hour self-service area at Ponte Negra.

Macao SAR Resident Identity Card holders who are aged 18 or above can use self-service kiosks or online (the “Macau One Account”) to lodge the application for the Macao SAR Travel Documents for themselves or on behalf of their underage children who are above 5 years old on the latest issuance date on their identity card. For the citizens who have no plans to travel abroad, DSI recommends to lodge the application at a later time.

For details about DSI services, please refer to DSI’s website (www.dsi.gov.mo). For enquiries, please call DSI at 2837-0777 or 2837-0888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.