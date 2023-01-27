Route 441 (Water Street) in Lancaster County Expected to Reopen by Early Next Week

01/27/2023

Road was closed just south of Columbia Borough due to hazard

Harrisburg, PA – Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is expected to reopen by early next week, PennDOT announced today. The road was closed yesterday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway.







Crews are working to stabilize the area. In the meantime, a detour using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30 remains in place.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.





