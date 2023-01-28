Allied Cleanrooms, a Best-in-class Cleanroom Manufacturer in the USA, Announces Three New Posts on Cleanroom Technology
Allied Cleanrooms has begun 2023 with a continuing commitment to be a best-in-class cleanroom manufacturer.
Companies are evolving; some may require a new cleanroom this year. We can do that.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Cleanrooms, a best-in-class cleanroom supplier at https://alliedcleanrooms.com/, is proud to announce it has begun 2023 with a continuing commitment to being a top-rated cleanroom supplier! Three new posts to the blog kick off 2023 with better information for buyers of cleanroom technology.
"Companies are evolving; some may require a new cleanroom this year. We can do that. We can meet all relevant ISO standards, and with three manufacturing plants in California, Texas, and Tennessee, we are a truly nationwide supplier of cleanrooms," explained Kevin Peithman, CEO. "One of our 2023 goals is to help our customers educate themselves on cleanroom technology every step of the way. Our new posts are the proverbial 'tip of the iceberg,' on that front. Interested persons are encouraged to reach out for a free consultation with an engineering specialist to dive deeper into the technology."
Business leaders can review the new posts at https://alliedcleanrooms.com/category/blog/. One compares modular to hard construction, one focuses on USP 797 cleanrooms and compliance, and the third is an industry-by-industry overview of cleanroom technology. Interested persons are also pointed to the Allied Modular cleanroom page at https://alliedmodular.com/clean-rooms/. Finally, interested buyers are encouraged to reach out for a confidential, no obligation quote. No two cleanroom projects are entirely alike, and the engineering staff at Allied Cleanrooms is eager and ready to dig into the technical details and provide a custom quotation. Part of the company's best-in-class strategy is the detailed work that the engineering team does with each and every potential customer.
A USA-BASED MANUFACTURER OF CLEANROOMS
Here is the background on this release. Allied Modular, the parent company of Allied Cleanrooms, has factories in California, Texas, and Tennessee and delivers modular cleanrooms across the United States and Nationally. Allied Cleanrooms provides deliverable modular cleanrooms for various technical requirements and specializes in meeting key technical specifications such as USP 797/800 cleanrooms as well as ISO standard cleanrooms (e.g., ISO 4- ISO 8 cleanrooms). Cleanrooms can be used for lab work, semiconductor processing, biotech, and pharmaceutical development among others. The company supports the installation of additions to cleanroom systems, including fire suppression systems, air conditioning, and electrical. Active HEPA filtration systems are also available to meet the ISO standards for a specific modular space. The innovation is founded on the company's "modular" strategy.
