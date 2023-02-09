Riot Tint™ Worlds First Smart Security Film Smart Glass Spray and Complete Smart Tint® Riot Tint™ Installation Kit Only Genuine Smart Tint Installs on any new or existing glass creating Smart Security Glass

Riot Tint™ powered by Smart Tint® retrofits to any new or existing smooth glass surface, creating a barrier that slows down intruders when the glass is broken.

Riot Tint™ powered by Smart Tint® is the World's First Smart Security film. Riot Tint is Genuine Smart Tint's 8th generation smart glass film installed with Smart Glass Spray™” — John Adams

STONY BROOK, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for smart security film to ensure personal safety has dramatically increased over the past year. Riot Tint ™, created by Smart Tint , has recently been certified as the world's first Smart Security Film by a United States full-service and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited mechanical engineering and testing laboratory. Riot Tint™ is a Smart Tint proprietary PDLC Technology. Its patented Smart ClingSelf Adhesive backing combined with the 8th generation Hard Shell Nano technology is taking the industry by storm. Riot Tint™ is revolutionary in delaying forced entry from intruders. This security film creates a protective barrier between your space and the broken glass shattered by unwanted guests. The cutting edge technology utilized in Riot Tint significantly slows down or can even prevent unlawful entry into your home, school, office, etc. (To demonstrate, watch the short video at RiotTint.com).Riot Tint™ is powered with Smart Tint's authentic power control unit and can operate multiple windows at the same time in a given zone. It comes with two remote controls and an optional wall switch. It is also compatible with Smart Tint's intelligent sensor system that will immediately turn clear windows to opaque, making it impossible for an intruder to see through the glass. In other words, if a booming noise is detected such as a gunshot or other force to the window, the sensor will be activated and glass will instantly transform from clear to private (opaque) in less than one second, making it ideal and safe in any situation. Riot Tint™ smart security film can be controlled with the command from your voice, remote control or any third party control system such as Creston, Lutron, DMX, and Audrino just to name a few. Riot Tint™ is the only United States smart security film manufacturer and is independently tested to have a tinsel strength of over 14,000 pounds per square inch, qualifying it as verifiable security film. Check out the certificate of test by visiting RiotTint.com.The strength and durability of Riot Tint™ is attributed to the combination of Smart Tint's genuine Smart ClingSelf Adhesive backing along with its installation method of using Smart Glass Spray™ solution which is applied on the glass as a pre-treatment glass strengthener for Riot Tint™ installations. Smart ClingSelf Adhesive film has been proven successful for over ten years to outgas on its own. Its peel and stick backing makes it suitable for permanent or temporary applications and can retrofit to any new or existing smooth glass. Smart Tint's exclusive Smart Glass Spray™ is a United States patented product and uses a proprietary Nano Glass Solution to significantly strengthen glass by bonding to microscopic defects, pits or other imperfections when spayed on to the surface. This creates the flattest, strongest possible surface for installing Riot Tint. Smart Glass Spray™ removes all contaminants, making for ideal conditions throughout installation. After completion, all edges will be sealed with provided silicone.Smart Glass Spray will:-Increase the strength of the glass-Increase the flexibility of the glass-Reduce water pockets-Reduce glass failure from thermal stress and impact-Increase film-to-glass adhesion-Reduce film-to-glass cure time-Eliminate fogging of the glassRiot Tint™ is eliminating the need for traditional laminated smart glass due to its superior performance and extreme cost savings.Only Genuine Smart Tintinstalled on top of a glass surface provides the benefits of laminated smart glass at a fraction of the price. This unique film has a hard coating shell making it scratch resistant and extremely durable as per the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited agency testing . Riot Tint™ is 8th Generation Smart Tint because of its patented Smart ClingSelf Adhesive backing and hard shell coating. Its partnership with Smart Glass Spray™ makes it a strong, secure and essential product in the smart security glass industry.Riot Tint™ by Smart Tintprovides fast turnaround times, a five-year warranty and practically no manufacturing restrictions. Each piece of film includes a distinct serial number to validate authenticity. Riot Tint™ offers a large worldwide network of top installers as well as engineering time for every order.For more details go to: https://riottint.com/

