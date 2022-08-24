Smart Tint® turns existing or new conference room glass into a Smart Conference Room®

Submit Release
NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Tint, Inc. is a leader in the industry of electric Smart Glass Technology and has been manufacturing in the USA for over ten years. This year celebrates over four million square feet of Genuine Smart Tint® switchable film installed with proprietary Smart Cling Self-Adhesive® backing.

Simple privacy on command: Genuine Smart Tint® is transforming offices and conference rooms into personal spaces with the click of a button. Privacy is achieved when the glass changes from clear to opaque. It is also dimmable for those who wish to variably control the level of tint. Genuine Smart Tint® is ideal for corporate conference rooms, office spaces, boardrooms, reception vestibules, bathrooms and any glass that requires instant concealment without the use bulky curtains or blinds. It is hypoallergenic, easy to clean, and blocks 99% of UV rays. Genuine Smart Tint® is manufactured in the USA and available factory direct at www.SmartTint.com. Offering high clarity and performance, every project is customized and installed strategically to custom fit each application.

Smart Tint® offers fast turnaround times, a five-year warranty and practically no manufacturing restrictions. Each film includes a distinct serial number to validate authenticity. Major Fortune 500 companies such as PayPal, Federal Veterans Affairs, NASA, Facebook, Mercedes Benz, Space X, Tesla and others have utilized Smart Tint® technology. Engineering time is included with each order if needed allowing knowledgeable staff to assist with methodizing all aspects of the project from design to implementation. Follow this link to view some of the Smart Tint® Switchable Film projects completed worldwide. https://shop.smarttint.com/blog.asp

Smart Tint® is available in seven different colors for a variety of options including white, grey, black, blue, green, pink and yellow. Smart Cling® Self-Adhesive and Smart Tint® Non-Adhesive backing comes pre-wired and ready to install, providing an all-inclusive turn-key solution. Smart Tint® doubles as security film and can also be used as a projection screen, transforming existing glass into a truly immersive smart glass. It will convert any room into a personal space free of distractions with the flip of a switch, remote app or smart phone. Smart Tint® is third party compatible so it integrates with Lutron, Crestron, DMX, Audrino, Amazon Alexa or a simple wall switch and RF remote control.

To reach the team at Smart Tint, Inc. visit https://www.smarttint.com/ or call 1-866-249-3077.
To view the library of completed projects and for more industry news visit: https://shop.smarttint.com/blog.asp

John Adams
Smart Tint,Inc.
+1 866-249-3077
email us here
