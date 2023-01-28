A New Era in Web Application Development
XCentium Partners with Vercel for a fireside chat around the future of composable, headless architecture and front-end development.
What unites us today is the partnership between XCentium, Vercel, Next.js, and Sitecore.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, partnered with Vercel, for a 360-degree look at front-end development and the future of composable digital solutions.
— Jeff Alpen, Director of Partnerships - Vercel
The fireside chat was hosted by XCentium’s Julia Gavrilova, Vice President of Sitecore Experience, and Kevin Suarez Melendez, Sitecore Architect, along with Vercel’s Drew Bredvick, Sales Engineer, and Jeff Alpen, Director of Partnerships.
XCentium and Vercel experts joined forces to speak about the evolution of front-end development within the last decade and the many benefits of recent approaches. Other topics included transitioning to modern technical infrastructures such as composable and headless architecture that will help brands achieve more with less resources.
“What unites us today is the partnership between XCentium, Vercel, Next.js, and Sitecore. Sitecore, being a trusted and established technology, to meet a new era in technology that Vercel is enabling, while a solution partner like XCentium is facilitating.” - said Jeff Alpen, Director of Partnerships at Vercel.
To access the fireside chat, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JELBUCH4uE4
