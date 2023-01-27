Veritas Global Protection offers a Unique Exotic Protection Plan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exotic cars usually come with high price tags. Insuring these vehicles is usually a challenge because the coverage limits offered by typical auto insurance policies may not be sufficient. The cost of repairing these vehicles is also much higher than regular cars because spare parts are hard to come by due to the small number of dealerships in the country.
The cost of buying spares is also much higher. While traditional vehicle protection plans may be able to offer sufficient coverage for regular cars, they are ineffective on high-end cars. That is why Veritas Global Protection created a unique vehicle protection plan to cover exotic vehicles.
An exotic car can be described as a car that is rare, unusual, or different. It's the high price tag that makes them stand out. The cost of repairing these vehicles may also be unreasonably high for most people.
Examples of common types of exotic vehicles include; Rolls Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Buggati, among others. These are high-performance vehicles that come with unbelievably-high price tags.
Veritas Global Protection offers free roadside assistance, free rental car hire, and free towing service to all its customers. This means that when a vehicle malfunctions, the driver will not be inconvenienced as they can continue with their journey using a rental car. The company will pay for the rental car. Below is a list of exotic plans you can choose from:
The Premier Plan is a bumper-to-bumper exotic vehicle protection plan. It is an exclusionary plan covering every component or system except those listed in the contract. It offers the best protection for exotic vehicles.
To get more information on what is covered by this level of protection, be sure to read the terms and conditions of the contract. This will help you make an informed decision.
The Deluxe Plan is an inclusionary type of exotic vehicle protection plan. It only covers the items listed under the policy and nothing else. This includes the electrical components in an exotic vehicle, fuel system, suspension, and many other components known to fail regularly. It also covers the powertrain of exotic vehicles.
Veritas Global Protection has created an exotic vehicle protection plan that only covers the powertrain of exotic vehicles as well as a few other parts that break down frequently. This plan is called the Preferred Plan It is the most basic plan for exotic vehicle owners. You may want to check the list of parts covered by the preferred plan to ensure you can make an informed decision.
In addition to these vehicle protection plans offered by Veritas, the company has also endeared itself to customers by providing an online claims filing system. It is now possible to file claims online and have them resolved quickly and effectively.
Emily Harris
