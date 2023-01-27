Leah Marie Mason's new Song Holy Water out now
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 -- LEAH MARIE MASON RELEASES HER NEW SINGLE HOLY WATER OUT FRIDAY JANUARY 27TH.
MUSIC VIDEO FOR THE SONG WILL ARRIVE FEBRUARY 3RD. THE SONG FOLLOWS HER HIT TRUST FUND COWBOY WHICH WILL BE FEATURED ON HER UPCOMING EP RELEASED IN APRIL. HER EXPLOSIVE DEBUT INTO THE COUNTRY MUSIC SPACE FAR BOY HAD OVER 18 MILLION ORGANIC VIEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
The Country Music scene has a new darling and her name is Leah Marie Mason. The North Carolina-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and artist allows her edges to frame an intimate and infectious brand of country that could resonate from a small town to the top of a big city.
With an amazing voice and unwavering beauty she has quickly established universal pop appeal. Her first single Far Boy garnered tens of millions of views on TikTok after going viral and cracked 3 million streams across DSPs and amassed over 18 million streams worldwide. “Leah Marie Mason has become a force to be reckoned with in country music, bringing the songwriting skills and vocal performance ability needed to make it in a town like Music City. " - Guitar Girl Magazine
Her new song HOLY WATER available to listen HERE is expected to do no different. With Holy Water being teased on the TikTok platform Mason is already reaching over 1.1 million views on one of her most anticipated new singles.
Mason says “ I wrote Holy Water to expose a type of person who hides behind the veil of religion to hide their greed and manipulation. The song is not about religion but about the type of person who use religion for their own personal gain but in a negative way, twisting words, to make themselves more powerful. There are people out there who preach about love and compassion and do some of he most hurtful things behind closed doors. I wrote this song to open that door a bit and shed some light on the hypocrisy that myself and many others have had to witness.”
While this is one of Mason’s most powerful songs her voice invites you in to take a ride with her on this journey of personal redemption.
Mason will release more new music with an EP that is expected in April. You can follow her HERE
