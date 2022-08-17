Creative Agency Damage levels up with new Agency rebrand and leadership to change the game in gaming
More brands have allocated budgets to gaming as a critical component of their overall advertising campaigns. Brands realize they now need an agency that understands the nuances of the gaming space.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damage ‘Levels Up’ with New Agency Rebrand & Leadership Hires to Change the Game in Gaming. The growing LA-based creative agency, Damage, is refreshing their approach to helping brands navigate gaming. As an agency that focuses on engaging consumers through the virtual frontier of gaming and streaming, Damage has evolved from a startup focused on esports tournaments to a top creative shop.
— Johnny Ward CEO Damage
Damage entered the arena in 2016, assisting their gaming brand clients including Intel, Turtle Beach and ASUS, to better engage their audiences. Over time, global AAA game publishers took notice, including Ubisoft, Epic Games, Square Enix and Konami, and tapped Damage for their innovative strategies & creative.
Now, Damage has broadened its expertise to focus holistically on gaming, rather than the niche of esports. One of those methods was the hiring of seasoned advertising agency leaders at the onset of the pandemic including Andrew Dubois who oversees all Brand Management and Jon Runkle, who oversees Creative. More recently, Damage refreshed their agency identity to appeal to non-gaming brands either brand new to this space or leaning more heavily into the meteoric rise in gaming during the pandemic. Additionally, with gaming being the foundation of the agency, Damage is experimenting with new ways for brands to get noticed within metaverses and Web3, much like they did with esports in 2016.
And it’s working. Non-gaming brands including Freshly (recently acquired by Nestle) and others are turning to Damage for their unrivaled gaming expertise.
“In 2022, significantly more brands are allocating budgets to gaming as a critical component of their overall advertising campaigns, alongside music and sports,” said Johnny Ward, CEO and co-founder of Damage. “And brands realize now that in order to engage gaming audiences in the right way at the right time, they need an agency that understands the nuances of our space.”
Damage is a creative agency that focuses on engaging consumers through the virtual frontier of gaming & streaming. Founded by gaming industry experts and powered by award-winning ad agency leaders, Damage delivers thought-provoking, category-shattering campaigns and content that resonates with our community. We consistently deliver provocative and authentic ideation for our clients in order to ingrain their brand with gamers. Agency capabilities include brand strategy, creative, digital / social, influencer marketing, experiential, and pro team partnerships. To learn more please visit damagecreative.com.
