=?Windows-1252?Q?VSP_BCI_Troop_B_East_=96_Westminster_/_False_pretense, _g?= rand larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B1004092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windham County

VIOLATION: False Pretense, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Patricia Wells Duff

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: Windham County Treasurer's Office

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In July 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified by members of Windham County Treasurer's Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Duff and the hours she reported working. The investigation centered around the number of hours Duff claimed to have worked at court hearings. Based on information provided and additional investigative steps taken, it was determined that between January and June 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.

On Thursday evening, troopers issued a citation to Duff on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Duff is due to appear for arraignment at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Duff's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

