RISING STAR KARIN ANN RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'for a moment'

Writing it was kind of therapeutic for me, it’s about accepting the bad things you went though, it’s about accepting that healing takes time and that it’s OK to not feel OK”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new track ‘for a moment’ elegantly showcases Karin Ann’s exhilarating edge, her lyricism is a perfect introduction to the unfettered introspection on feeling stuck in times of struggle and pain. Karin Ann shares the meaning behind ‘for a moment’: “Writing it was kind of therapeutic for me, it’s about accepting the bad things you went though, it’s about accepting that healing takes time and that it’s OK to not feel OK and it’s OK to feel like something horrible you went through didn’t make you stronger but actually made life much more difficult, it’s about accepting all that you went through and taking conscious steps towards healing”.
An early outspoken advocate in her music career of the LGBTQ+ community and minority rights, Karin Ann is quickly carving out her name as a Gen Z icon across Europe and now, the US. Her lyrics delve deep into topics of gender equality, mental health and human rights, as well as unpack the more common inner turmoil of a 20-year-olds mind - young love, toxic relationships and insecurities. Karin Ann’s music is the perfect balance of the alternative and the accessible.
Influenced by musicals, film scores and visionary artists such as Queen, Karin Ann wrote her first song at the age of 14 and was soon discovered by the renowned producers Tomi Popovic and Matt Schwartz (YUNGBLUD, Massive Attack, Halsey).
Karin Ann released her second EP “side effects of being human” in 2022, and played key support slots for YUNGBLUD, LP, Imagine Dragons and My Chemical Romance as well as Alfie Templeman on his EU tour, additionally showcasing her sound at the UK’s new music discovery festival, The Great Escape. She won Best Music Video at the 2021 Munich Music Video Awards, Discovery of the Year at the 2021 Zebrik Awards in the Czech Republic, and was the face of Spotify’s 2021 EQUAL campaign, that saw her become the first Slovak artist featured on a giant billboard in New York’s Times Square. Her first solo gig at the end of 2021 was held in Prague and was supported by Amnesty International, from which Karin Ann donated all earnings back into their initiative to support their human rights work.
Her activism started trending when thousands saw her pull out a rainbow flag to support the LGBTQ+ community during a live performance on the Polish state broadcaster TVP. International names have recently followed suit in protesting against the lack of LGBTQ+ rights in parts of Eastern Europe, with ex-Spice Girl, Mel C canceling her scheduled New Year’s Eve concert and the Black Eyed Peas donning rainbow armbands during their performance. “It was very difficult for me to be who I am where I grew up. I just want people to have something to relate to and to feel safe in.”
Karin Ann is spreading more of her passion for music and being an advocate for others by sharing her special messages worldwide. On January 27, 2023, she released her new single "for a moment" via 3am Records which she collaborated with Mitch McCarthy, holder of 2 Grammy nominations and collaborating with star names such as Olivia Rodrigo or Meghan Trainor.
