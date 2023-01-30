Pin Therapeutics implements CDD Vault to facilitate collaborative research in Targeted Protein Degradation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pin Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on developing new therapies in the field of E3 ligase and Molecular Glue Degraders, announced today that it has migrated all its R&D data to CDD Vault, an informatics platform developed by Collaborative Drug Discovery, to support its quest for next-generation diagnostics and cures.
With research teams located in Korea and USA, Pin needed a data management system to support its distributed workforce and innovative research while improving R&D productivity. CDD Vault was selected following an exhaustive evaluation, and within a few weeks all data was migrated. Scientists are now working productively in the new platform.
Pin focuses on Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technology and is developing two types of drugs: PROTAC (PROteolysis-TArgeting Chimera) and Molecular Glue Degrader. Through a logically designed library and screening technique, Pin is developing new molecular glue degraders and platform technologies that can efficiently identify and selectively degrade target proteins. In fact, Pin has established a platform technology to rapidly and efficiently identify novel and optimized binders that bind to E3 Ligase targets.
“We were working with another software before, but found that CDD Vault is easier and more flexible to use. We now use CDD Vault to store and mine all small molecules and assay information as it is proven to be the ideal tool for sharing information across teams. In addition, CDD’s support team has been very responsive in supporting us through the migration process.”
About Pin Therapeutics, Inc.
Pin Therapeutics (www.pintherapeutics.com, “Pin”) is a biotech company in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) field and located in South Korea and SF. With the experts in various parts of new drug discovery, Pin is developing novel platforms and screening systems called “PinE3” (for novel E3 ligases) and “PinGLUE” (for novel Molecular Glue Degraders) to address the limitations of current TPD technology, and develop promising pipelines targeting specific medical unmet needs in the field.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
