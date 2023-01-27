Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,488 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest Drawing Contest in LA Kids Win Valentine's Day Chocolates for Mom

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring another Sweet Day in LA; kids participate in Creative Drawing Contest to win mom chocolates for Valentine's Day www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring another Sweet Day in LA; kids participate in Creative Drawing Contest to win mom chocolates for Valentine's Day www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

The Sweetest Bi-Lingual Kid Gig in LA Loco for Choco Created By Recruiting for Good #locoforchoco #bilingualkidgig #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood www.LocoforChoco.com

The Sweetest Bi-Lingual Kid Gig in LA Loco for Choco Created By Recruiting for Good #locoforchoco #bilingualkidgig #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood www.LocoforChoco.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Contest for Kids to use their creative talent for good and win mom chocolate for Valentine's Day

Thru our Sweet Gigs and Creative Contests; we teach kids 'There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!'”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Another Sweet Day in LA;' kids participate in The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest to win mom chocolates for Valentine's Day.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Thru our sweet contests and gigs; kids learn to use their creative talent for good!”

How Parents Help Their Kids Participate?

Contest for Elementary School Kids

1. Parents take a picture of your kid's drawing "what you love most about mom?"

2. Email It to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com Before February 10th, 2023.

3. The 10 Most Creative Drawings Win a "14 Piece Godiva Chocolate Heart Box!"

When You Email Picture (include your child's first name, grade, and what school they attend).

Carlos Cymerman, "We'll be gifting 10 Sweet Lucky Moms on behalf of the sweetest talented kids...chocolate for Valentine's Day!"

About

To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.

Participate before March 31st, 2023 to earn $2500 Summer Camp Saving Reward.

We help families save money on Summer Camp! Moms can participate together to earn double saving rewards www.SweetMomsClub.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Sweetest Drawing Contest in LA Kids Win Valentine's Day Chocolates for Mom

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.