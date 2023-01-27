Northampton County: UGI Work on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem and Mauch Chunk Street in Nazareth
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street
Between: Fourth Street and Summit Street
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
Start date: 1/27/23
Est completion date: 1/27/23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Mauch Chunk Street
Between: South Green Street and South Spruce Street
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
Start date: 1/27/23
Est completion date: 2/24/23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.
# # #