Northampton County: UGI Work on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem and Mauch Chunk Street in Nazareth

County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between: Fourth Street and Summit Street

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: 1/27/23

Est completion date: 1/27/23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes









County: Northampton

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Mauch Chunk Street

Between: South Green Street and South Spruce Street

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: 1/27/23

Est completion date: 2/24/23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes





