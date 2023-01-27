Bridge Repair to Begin on Route 926 (Street Road) in London Grove, West Marlborough Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Route 926 (Street Road) bridge over branch of White Clay Creek in London Grove and West Marlborough townships, Chester County under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, February 15, through early March, a 24/7 road closure is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Howellmoore Road and Lamborntown Road. During the closure, motorists are directed to use Route 841 (North Chatham Road), Route 842 (Clonmell Upland Road), and Newark Road. Built in 1927, the 29-foot-wide structure carries approximately 1,560 vehicles per day.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. The schedule is weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor will address undermining or scour by repairing and reinforcing the support systems and foundations of the 17 damaged structures to maintain them as safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, NJ, is the general contractor on the $3.2 million bridge repair project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

