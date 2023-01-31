SDG Named Great Place to Work for Fifth Consecutive Year
Leading cybersecurity and risk management solution provider is, once again, recognized for its workplace culture of high trust and performance
I am proud of the many talented and dedicated SDG team members that have enabled us to receive the Great Places to Work recognition.”NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDG Corporation has, for the fifth consecutive year, been recognized as a Great Workplace by the Great Places to Work Institute following their annual study of workplace culture that identifies the best workplaces and employers around the globe. Considered as the gold standard in workplace culture assessment, the 2023 award recognizes companies that exemplify credibility, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and a culture of High-Trust and High-Performance™.
— Ajay Gupta, CEO
SDG’s leading technology and managed service solutions enable some of the world’s industry leading brands to mitigate cyber risk to critical corporate information and IT infrastructure—helping them to securely realize their business vision.
“I’m pleased that SDG has, once again, been identified as a Great Place to Work. Receiving this recognition for the fifth consecutive year is a testimony of our corporate culture that is focused on trust, teamwork, and employee pride in the innovative solutions we deliver to our clients. I am proud of the many talented and dedicated SDG team members that have enabled us to receive the Great Places to Work recognition,” said SDG’s President & CEO, Ajay Gupta.
“Our certification as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row is an accomplishment that all SDG employees take pride in,” says Sumiksha Koul Suri, HR Leader – SDG India. “Creating a corporate culture consistent with SDG’s Guiding Principles is a foundational element in our ability to consistently provide an exceptional workplace environment to our employees, and long-term value to our clients.”
About SDG
SDG is a global IT risk management and cybersecurity solutions provider. SDG services and SaaS solutions deliver a comprehensive range of identity, cybersecurity, GRC, and cloud security capabilities that enable leading global organizations to identify and mitigate cyber risk, protect cyber assets, and manage their business securely.
Jacques Wagemaker
SDG Corporation
