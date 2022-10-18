SDG Strengthens Its Authentication and Access Management Solution Capabilities with SecureAuth Partnership
Partnership expands SDG’s identity management solution portfolio to include SecureAuth’s next generation authentication solution.
Our partnership with SecureAuth further enhances our ability to enable our clients to manage and protect access to applications, systems, and data at scale, anywhere in the world.””NORWALK, CT, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDG, a global cybersecurity, identity governance, GRC, risk consulting and advisory firm today announced a new partnership with SecureAuth, a leader in authentication and access management. SDG joins the SecureAuth partner program as a value-added reseller and services delivery partner of SecureAuth’s next generation authentication solution, Arculix™.
With more than 20 years of identity and authentication management experience, and partnerships with leading identity security application providers, SDG is a trusted IAM, GRC, and cloud security solutions provider to organizations around the globe, enabling them to address their complex business and security challenges.
“Strategic channel partnerships are crucial to SecureAuth’s go-to-market success, and we are thrilled to welcome SDG as a key partner in our global channel program,” said Mandeep Khera, CMO, SecureAuth. “Partners are an important part of SecureAuth’s ability to meet the demands of our enterprise customers with solutions, including our recently launched Arculix product. Expanding our global channel footprint with SDG’s deep connections in North America, APAC, and other geographies will help SecureAuth deliver rapid value to customers.”
“We are pleased to formalize the partnership between SDG and SecureAuth, two recognized leaders in identity management and authentication,” stated Ajay Gupta, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SDG. “With more than two decades of experience in implementing access management solutions and an appreciation for associated security challenges, SDG architects, engineers, and support teams look forward to working with SecureAuth and its next generation access management and authentication solution, Arculix. Our partnership with SecureAuth further enhances our ability to enable our clients to manage and protect access to applications, systems, and data at scale, anywhere in the world.”
About SecureAuth Corporation
SecureAuth is a next-gen authentication and access management company that enables secure and passwordless continuous authentication experience for employees, customers, and partners. With the only solution that can be deployed in the cloud and on-premise environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems, and data at scale anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.
About SDG
SDG is a global cybersecurity, identity governance, GRC, risk consulting and advisory firm. SDG’s SaaS platform TruOps in combination with its services deliver a comprehensive range of identity, cybersecurity, risk, compliance, and cloud security solutions that enable organizations to identify and mitigate cyber risk, protect cyber assets, and manage their business securely.
To learn how SDG can help ensure the security and compliance of your technology and data infrastructure visit www.sdgc.com and www.truops.com .
