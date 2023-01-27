Submit Release
Winooski St in Waterbury Closed

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks

802 229 9191

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Winooski St in Waterbury is closed due to an accident. 

  

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

 

 

