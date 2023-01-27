Winooski St in Waterbury Closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
802 229 9191
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Winooski St in Waterbury is closed due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111