USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Arrives in Klaipėda, Lithuania

Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, is currently on its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol.

While in Klaipeda, Sailors will work to refuel the ship and onload stores, while also experiencing the rich culture of Lithuania while on liberty in the local area.

“This is my third patrol on Roosevelt, and the places I’ve seen in the Sixth Fleet area of operations have been incredible,” said Electronics Technician First Class Jacob Nowak. “I’m far from home, but this is what joining the Navy was all about for me – learning new skills, seeing new places and meeting people that I never would have otherwise. It’s been an unforgettable experience.”

While in port, Roosevelt expects to host a Lithuanian Defense delegation for a luncheon and tour. The ship’s leaders will also meet with the Mayor of Klaipėda and the Lithuanian Chief of Naval Operations. Sailors will also have the opportunity to participate in a community relations event at a local elementary school, where they will participate with the students in team sports, arts and crafts activities, and reading English stories.

Roosevelt’s visit to Klaipėda reaffirms the U.S. Navy’s commitment to NATO partners by ensuring maritime security in the region. The visit is also a demonstration of the close and enduring bonds between the United States and Baltic Allies.

“We’ve been operating in the Baltic for several weeks now, and the levels of expertise, professionalism, and skill we’ve seen here from our NATO Allies has been unmatched,” said Cmdr. John Mastriani, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “The Baltic is vitally important strategically and we’re seeing great dividends operationally from the energy we’ve invested into our relationships with partners here.”

Earlier this month, Roosevelt conducted a port call in Tallinn, Estonia, and just prior to arriving in Klaipėda, Roosevelt conducted interoperability exercises with the Latvian patrol boat LV Viesite.

This is also the ship’s third time operating in the Baltic Sea since joining the FDNF-E force in April 2020. Previously, the ship participated in Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 50 in June 2021, and then briefly operated in the Baltic in October 2022. This is will be Roosevelt’s first time visiting Lithuania.

