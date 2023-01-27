Kenya, U.S. & Partners Complete Central Partnership Station in Mombasa

Military personnel from Kenya, Qatar, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and U.S. Naval Forces Africa participated in professional exchanges and community engagement events across the coastal city in southeastern Kenya. Medical professionals from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center also participated in medical-related workshops and drills.

“It was exciting to see so many experts from multiple nations come together to discuss a wide range of topics,” said Lt. Col. Harry Consaul, NAVCENT’s lead planner for the event. “Collaborating during this mission has built lasting relationships, strengthened partnerships and allowed us to learn so much from one another.”

U.S., Kenyan and Qatari forces conducted exchanges on dive operations, mass casualty response, tactical combat casualty care and small boat engine repair. During the engine repair workshop, U.S. Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 worked alongside their Kenyan counterparts to repair four engines and tune up four others, resulting in two small boats returning to full operation.

“It was awesome working side-by-side with the Kenyans and fixing engines together,” said Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate David Chisholm. “We all gained valuable experience and the hard work paid off.”

Exchanges on medical-related topics were a major focus during Central Partnership Station. Medical professionals met to share ideas and best practices in treating patients in mass casualty, tactical combat and public health situations.

“We leveraged the knowledge, skills and abilities of all participants to enhance our relationships and build interoperability,” said Lt. Freddie Mawanay, NAVCENT’s global health engagement officer.

U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27 worked with their Kenya Navy counterparts to repair facilities and playground equipment at the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya, a local advocacy organization for disabled children and adults.

Members of NAVCENT’s religious ministries team also volunteered with beautification projects at the facility, before participating in a soccer game with children and staff, as well as other interactive programs with members of the organization.

“This was a unique and humbling experience for our team to give back to people who are truly appreciative of it,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Holly Anderson, operations chief for NMCB 27. “People here are genuinely nice and welcoming; it means a lot to work with our Kenyan counterparts to make a positive impact in their community.”

During the mission’s opening day, NAVCENT hosted a Women, Peace and Security Symposium that included a panel discussion with participants from Bahrain, Jordan, Kenya, Qatar and the United States. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.

“We came here with the intent to do something good for someone,” said Cmdr. Anthony Baker, a NAVCENT chaplain. “But we actually come away from the experience changed for the better.”

NAVCENT is headquartered in Manama, Bahrain and includes maritime forces operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.