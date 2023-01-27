Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,429 in the last 365 days.

DMI is announced as an exhibitor sponsor at the Police Tech Conference & Expo

Police Tech and Expo

DMI - Customized Solutions for Public Safety Agencies

Hosted by The Canadian Institute between February 28 – March 1 2023 in Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a public safety software company is proud to announce its exhibitor sponsorship at the Police Tech Conference & Expo between February 28 - March 1, 2023 in Toronto, hosted by The Canadian Institute.

At the expo, DMI will showcase its extensive suite of digital solutions developed for law enforcement agencies. Including its flagship product Intelligent Mobile Patrol (IMP) eNotes solution which was adopted recently by York Regional Police.

About Digital Mobility Inc.
The Toronto-based company Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI) specializes in eNotes and public safety ICT solutions.

An agile business that prioritizes its clients and is driven to offer solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and reasonably priced.

The digital solutions by DMI are created in collaboration with active and retired law enforcement personnel as well as other public safety professionals to achieve time-saving efficiencies through enhanced workflow, service integration, quick access to data, and workload reduction. Not only frontline staff members but also internal and external stakeholders would gain from these.

About The Canadian Institute
For over 35 years, The Canadian Institute (CI) has been one of the world´s leading conference organizers delivering over 100 conferences annually. Delivering live and digital events promoting an unrivaled exchange of unbiased trends and intelligence.

###

Amir A.
Digital Mobility Inc.
+1 6475585747
info@digitalmobilityinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

DMI is announced as an exhibitor sponsor at the Police Tech Conference & Expo

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.