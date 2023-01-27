DMI is announced as an exhibitor sponsor at the Police Tech Conference & Expo
Hosted by The Canadian Institute between February 28 – March 1 2023 in Toronto.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a public safety software company is proud to announce its exhibitor sponsorship at the Police Tech Conference & Expo between February 28 - March 1, 2023 in Toronto, hosted by The Canadian Institute.
At the expo, DMI will showcase its extensive suite of digital solutions developed for law enforcement agencies. Including its flagship product Intelligent Mobile Patrol (IMP) eNotes solution which was adopted recently by York Regional Police.
About Digital Mobility Inc.
The Toronto-based company Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI) specializes in eNotes and public safety ICT solutions.
An agile business that prioritizes its clients and is driven to offer solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and reasonably priced.
The digital solutions by DMI are created in collaboration with active and retired law enforcement personnel as well as other public safety professionals to achieve time-saving efficiencies through enhanced workflow, service integration, quick access to data, and workload reduction. Not only frontline staff members but also internal and external stakeholders would gain from these.
About The Canadian Institute
For over 35 years, The Canadian Institute (CI) has been one of the world´s leading conference organizers delivering over 100 conferences annually. Delivering live and digital events promoting an unrivaled exchange of unbiased trends and intelligence.
###
Amir A.
Digital Mobility Inc.
+1 6475585747
info@digitalmobilityinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram