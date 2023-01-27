Submit Release
WEBINAR: Functional Communication – More Than Just a New App!

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to present “Functional Communication: More than just a new app!”

Please join us on February 1st from 3:30-5:00 pm for a free virtual workshop presented by Fran Bodkin, MA CCC-SLP, in order to support all school personnel in understanding students with communication needs. Communication is vital to participating in society at all levels; school, home and community. Students who have difficulty expressing themselves and getting their needs met frequently experience frustration and may exhibit interfering behaviors in attempting to communicate what they need and want.

In this presentation you will learn:

  • How functional communication impacts students across settings
  • What is a functional communication evaluation and who can do one?
  • How to seek an evaluation or alternate supports
  • Different levels of assistive technology to support communication
  • How you can support students across settings
  • How to help students reach their full potential
  • How to leverage communication to support positive behaviors
  • How to have fun with communication!

1.5 contact hours will be offered to participants of this webinar.

Register here.

For more information contact Erin Frazier at Erin.Frazier@maine.gov.

