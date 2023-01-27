Solino Home Helps Set The Valentine's Day Table With Love
Solino Home Helps Set The Valentine's Day Table With LoveLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The day to celebrate loving love is almost here! Whether creating a romantic table for two; a Galentine’s Day soiree; or just want to create something special for the family, turn to Solino Home’s pink hues.
Beautiful Drama: Pink and white are a classic Valentine’s Day combination and Solino Home’s Contempo collection has it.
A pure white center made from 100 percent linen is accented by blush color blocks. This look on napkins and placemats can create a look that brings the drama without being overwhelming. As a tablecloth or table runner, the collection’s white backdrop will enhance a floral or candle-based centerpiece perfectly. As placemats, it will elevate the selection of tableware chosen for this special night in. And, as napkins, it will make everyone at the table feel special.
Casual Stunner: Looking for a more laid-back vibe, but still on brand for Valentine’s Day, Solino Home’s Amalfi Stripe is just that. The collection comes in both a Cherry Blossom and white combination as well as a red and white combination. Have fun with it by mixing and matching it with other table linens in both bold and more subdued colors.
Amalfi’s soft, subtle vibe on the table is matched in its makeup, too – the line is made of 100 percent pure linen.
It’s available in a table runner, tablecloth, dinner napkins and placemats.
Love Overload: Looking to make a total declaration of love with the table design? Classic Hemstitch in pink is the way to go. These solid-color napkins will make this a Valentine’s table to remember. Classic Hemstitch coordinates with an array of tabletop companions, like cutlery and China, creating a table that is unique. Guests will feel the love before they even sit down with all the stunning pink accents. The woven border adds a touch of grace, while the 100 percent linen line will allow Valentines to feel as if all the attention is on them. Available in napkins, placemats, a table runner, table cloth and cocktail napkins.
About Solino Home
Solino Home is your destination for stylish and affordable luxury table linens, curtains, kitchen, bath, and home textiles with a goal to excite and delight our customers. We believe in crafting home textiles that are easy to care for, are delightfully durable and always accessible. We offer a broad selection of table linens, curtains, aprons, kitchen towels, bath towels and continue to add more products, styles, and designs to our collections every season.
