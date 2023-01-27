Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,369 in the last 365 days.

Solino Home Helps Set The Valentine's Day Table With Love

A Contempo Pink themed tablescape for Valentine's Day with flowers and pink napkins.

Contempo Pink graces the Valentine's Day Table

Solino Home Helps Set The Valentine's Day Table With Love

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The day to celebrate loving love is almost here! Whether creating a romantic table for two; a Galentine’s Day soiree; or just want to create something special for the family, turn to Solino Home’s pink hues.

Beautiful Drama: Pink and white are a classic Valentine’s Day combination and Solino Home’s Contempo collection has it.

A pure white center made from 100 percent linen is accented by blush color blocks. This look on napkins and placemats can create a look that brings the drama without being overwhelming. As a tablecloth or table runner, the collection’s white backdrop will enhance a floral or candle-based centerpiece perfectly. As placemats, it will elevate the selection of tableware chosen for this special night in. And, as napkins, it will make everyone at the table feel special.

Casual Stunner: Looking for a more laid-back vibe, but still on brand for Valentine’s Day, Solino Home’s Amalfi Stripe is just that. The collection comes in both a Cherry Blossom and white combination as well as a red and white combination. Have fun with it by mixing and matching it with other table linens in both bold and more subdued colors.

Amalfi’s soft, subtle vibe on the table is matched in its makeup, too – the line is made of 100 percent pure linen.

It’s available in a table runner, tablecloth, dinner napkins and placemats.

Love Overload: Looking to make a total declaration of love with the table design? Classic Hemstitch in pink is the way to go. These solid-color napkins will make this a Valentine’s table to remember. Classic Hemstitch coordinates with an array of tabletop companions, like cutlery and China, creating a table that is unique. Guests will feel the love before they even sit down with all the stunning pink accents. The woven border adds a touch of grace, while the 100 percent linen line will allow Valentines to feel as if all the attention is on them. Available in napkins, placemats, a table runner, table cloth and cocktail napkins.

For more information about Solino Home and for interviews and hi-res photos, please email Emily.Cappiello@gmail.com.

##
About Solino Home
Solino Home is your destination for stylish and affordable luxury table linens, curtains, kitchen, bath, and home textiles with a goal to excite and delight our customers. We believe in crafting home textiles that are easy to care for, are delightfully durable and always accessible. We offer a broad selection of table linens, curtains, aprons, kitchen towels, bath towels and continue to add more products, styles, and designs to our collections every season.

Emily Cappiello
The Gourmet Insider
email us here

You just read:

Solino Home Helps Set The Valentine's Day Table With Love

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.