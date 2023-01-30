Special-Lite® Introduces Stock Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Doors to Compete with Commercial Metal Replacement Doors
Leading manufacturer of fiberglass and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) aluminum hybrid commercial doors, introduces Hollow Metal Replacement FRP Door.
The biggest issue with metal doors is that they rust and need to be replaced every couple of years. The HMR-FRP door will not rust, doesn’t need to be painted, and is low maintenance.”DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite®, the leading manufacturer of custom fiberglass and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) aluminum hybrid commercial doors, is excited to introduce their Hollow Metal Replacement FRP (HMR-FRP) Door. Unlike the company’s custom commercial FRP doors, these stock doors will be available in four standard door sizes and priced comparable to commercial metal replacement doors. This new offering also features a patented Lock Pocket that is adaptive to a cylindrical lock, mortised lock or exit device.
— Alex Esposito, Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing
The lightweight HMR-FRP doors are designed to compete directly with commercial steel, metal, and hollow metal replacement doors, rounding out the versatile and customer-focused options Special-Lite offers. The construction of the company’s FRP doors makes them immune to moisture, so they will not rust. Plus, unlike traditional commercial metal doors, the HMR-FRP door features a Sandstone-textured gray face sheet that resists dents and scratches and does not require painting.
“The biggest issue with metal doors is that they rust and need to be replaced every couple of years. They also require regular painting and maintenance. The HMR-FRP door will not rust, doesn’t need to be painted, and is low maintenance.
It will save a lot of time and money over the life of the door,” said Alex Esposito, Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing for Special-Lite.
HMR-FRP Highlights
• 5-year warranty
• Lifetime warranty against rust
• Aluminum internal door frame with mitered corners, positive corner bracket joinery
• Straight stiles for a non-handed door
• Sandstone-textured light gray door face
• Foamed–in–place construction with a closed-cell foam core
• Reinforced door top to accommodate standard commercial door closers
• Innovative, patented Lock Pocket is adaptable to a cylindrical, mortised, or exit device. Also available without Lock Pocket.
• Undersized for continuous gear hinge
• Flush bottoms allow for a field-applied surface sweep at the bottom
• Four standard sizes: 3’0” x 6’8”, 3’0” x 7’0”, 3’6” x 7’0”, and 4’0” x 7’0”
The HMR-FRP door will be sold through limited distribution throughout the United States, at a price competitive with metal replacement doors. To locate the nearest distributor, contact your local Special-Lite Representative.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction along with replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality, and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit www.special-lite.com for more.
