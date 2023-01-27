Even After 15 Years Away, Iraq is Always Home

“From the fund, I bought ten more sewing machines, a generator with improved capacity to sustain the increased workload, additional stitching equipment and hired 13 more staff.”

Since then, the business has moved from the manual processes that were time-consuming and has been able to triple its production – evolving from between 100 to 150 clothes to 500 clothes a day. But more importantly, Ibrahim has been able to sustainably provide a source of income for 40 others, both skilled and unskilled, who, in turn, support their families.

“It is more than a factory; my fulfilment comes from knowing that you can provide a source of income to the employees. From the amount they make, the ripple effect is wide, as they can support their families as well.”

The business runs 24 hours a day with the employees working in two shifts. The business makes between USD 50,000 and 60,000 on a yearly basis with its clientele spread throughout the four governorates of Kurdistan in Iraq.

“We are already booked throughout the year until March 2023. Expansion is the only way to take in more orders. “

The factory was named after his eldest daughter born a year after Ibrahim came back to Iraq, which in Kurdish translates to ‘love’. The father of four wants a different life for his three daughters and son.

“I want them not to leave the country but instead create opportunities here. I encourage them to have the drive to work and build something of their own here in Iraq.”

Aween is among one of the small and medium enterprises creating job opportunities and rebuilding the economy in Iraq, a country that is rebuilding from years of war. Financial injection by the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) goes a long way in the establishment and growth of such businesses. So far, more than USD 27 million has been disbursed to over 1,600 businesses that create a source of livelihood for thousands of employees and their families.

He points at a picture of an old man resting his head on a sewing machine. For Ibrahim, it is a reflection of where he sees himself in the years to come.

“If God gives me life, I want to work until that age,” he mentions. “And even at that age, I want to be on a sewing machine.”