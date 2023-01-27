Submit Release
Aurum Group’s “Dizelny Zavod” built 49 semi-wagons and performed 700 repairs in 2022

Aurum Group

Since the beginning of the war, the enterprise has not stopped working

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Andriy Zharii, general director of Aurum Group, noted based on the results of work in 2022, the “Dizelny Zavod” company increased its production volumes by 2.5 times:

“Thanks to the orders we received at the end of 2021, the plant managed to improve the production indicators for semi-wagons in the war year of 2022. Thus, in 2021 we sold 19 units, and in 2022 - 49 units, and also performed 700 repairs.”

“Dizelny Zavod”, which is one of the five manufacturers of railway freight wagons in Ukraine, pays taxes and salaries to all its employees, including mobilized ones, and continues to actively help the military and city:

“We are supporting the state and city budgets by paying taxes in full. We also pay salaries to all the employees and families of the mobilized, without delay”, - commented the owner of the Group Alona Lebedieva, - “Despite the general shock of the economy, the company did not stop working, we immediately got involved in helping the local military. The fuel pellets were bought, sirens for alerting the population were installed, reinforced concrete blocks and pallets for setting up checkpoints were provided, and premises for people’s temporary accommodation were allocated, etc.”

“Dizelny Zavod” LLC, which is part of a multidisciplinary industrial and investment group, is located in the Dnipropetrovsk region and is one of the few enterprises in Ukraine that provides a full cycle of rolling stock repair.

Up to 2,000 semi-wagons can be repaired annually at Aurum Group’s plant facilities.

Aurum Group’s key areas of activity are: wagon building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture. The Group’s enterprises are located in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and Kyiv city.

