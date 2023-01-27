PLANO, TX, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Melillo, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Rigzone, Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023

By: Andreas Exarheas

Plano, TX | 1/26/2023

Over the next 12 months, the oil and gas industry will thrive.

When asked what recruitment trends he expected to see in the oil and gas market this year, Christopher Melillo, the founder and managing partner of Kaye/Bassman’s Energy Practice, told Rigzone, “for U.S. domestic onshore, the majority of roles that are focused in oil and gas are for systems/pipeline and process field opportunities”.

Read more: https://www.rigzone.com/news/oil_and_gas_market_recruitment_trends_for_2023-19-jan-2023-171780-article/