iUrban Teen Partners with Microsoft and Google on STEM Summit for Middle and High School Students
On February 11, 2023, iUrban Teen will host an informational, engaging one-day event featuring STEM workshops and ideation sessions for middle and high school students at the Microsoft campus in Irving, Texas.
— Deena Pierott, Founder, iUrban Teen
On February 11, 2023, iUrban Teen will host an informational, engaging one-day event featuring STEM workshops and ideation sessions for middle and high school students at the Microsoft campus in Irving, Texas. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The summit will also include a parent roundtable, as a central part of iUrban Teen’s focus is family engagement. Since its founding in 2011, iUrban Teen has continued cultivating strong family relationships, fostering a sense of community for the youth and families it serves.
Microsoft’s Ebony Vick, customer success account manager, and diversity and inclusion advocate, said the summit exposes students to potential career paths. “I enjoy partnering with iUrban Teen,” said Vick. “Together, we’re shedding light on the diversity of careers in tech and encouraging our future leaders in STEM.”
In addition to workshops and ideation sessions, the day will also include a raffle of valuable prizes for the students.
Through hands-on and interactive learning experiences, teen participants will learn what’s new in the world of technology and how it affects daily life. Teens will also learn about the many STEM and arts-related careers in Machine Learning, cybersecurity, digital arts, and much more. Registration is free and can be found on our events calendar at www.iurbanteen.org.
In addition to the Dallas metro area, iUrban Teen STEM summits are held in:
Portland, OR
Seattle, WA
Vancouver, WA
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
And launching in Houston, TX March 2023
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for their work. They’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in Inc. Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org.
