Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,122 in the last 365 days.

IAC 2023 Midwinter Legislative ConferenceJan30

StartJanuary 30, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndJanuary 30, 2023 MSTAll day event

The 2023 IAC Midwinter Legislative Conference is a highlight of the year, as it provides a great opportunity for IAC’s full membership, Idaho’s legislators, and organizations that support IAC’s mission to network.

This multi-day event features committee meetings, workshops, legislative updates from IAC staff and legislators, exhibitors, visiting the Capitol, and our yearly legislative reception.

Learn more here.

You just read:

IAC 2023 Midwinter Legislative ConferenceJan30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.