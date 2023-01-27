IAC 2023 Midwinter Legislative ConferenceJan30

StartJanuary 30, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndJanuary 30, 2023 MSTAll day event
The 2023 IAC Midwinter Legislative Conference is a highlight of the year, as it provides a great opportunity for IAC’s full membership, Idaho’s legislators, and organizations that support IAC’s mission to network.
This multi-day event features committee meetings, workshops, legislative updates from IAC staff and legislators, exhibitors, visiting the Capitol, and our yearly legislative reception.
