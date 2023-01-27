Care Indeed Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation.CAMPBELL, CA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Indeed is thrilled to announce that it has received the prestigious 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award from HCP, a leading firm in experience management for home care. This award is the highest recognition given by HCP and is bestowed upon select home care businesses that consistently rank among the highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Care Indeed is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Care Indeed's long-term dedication to providing excellent care and a commitment to quality improvement. To qualify for this award, HCP interviewed 10% of their clients and caregivers monthly over 12 months. Care Indeed received high satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, the compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client-caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees and quality benchmarks from HCP, Care Indeed's management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.
“This award is a true reflection of our team's dedication to providing the highest quality in-home care for our clients,” says Vanessa Valerio, RN, CMC, CHCA
“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that exceeds client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “We are thrilled to see Care Indeed effectively provide outstanding care and employment experiences; their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award serves as proof of their commitment to quality, and we are honored to recognize them.”
To find out more about Care Indeed's commitment to experience, please visit www.careindeed.com or call 650.328.1001
About Care Indeed
Care Indeed is a leading home care provider and skilled nursing service throughout the Bay Area. Founded by two experienced nurses with a passion for caregiving, the company has grown to encompass three offices and over 700 dedicated employees. Committed to innovation, Care Indeed was the first agency in its field to introduce virtual reality training for caregivers, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry. This dedication to quality has been recognized by Fortune, who named Care Indeed one of the Best Workplaces in Aging Services, as well as the honor of being named a Great Place to Work for four consecutive years and one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Chronicle. Care Indeed is steadfast in its mission to transform the home care industry to create a better world for seniors and caregivers.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America, and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
