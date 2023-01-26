California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack

California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attackMartin.Novitski
Thu, 01/26/2023 - 10:36
NewsLink
Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.
