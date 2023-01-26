Despite the Cold Weather Maine Border Patrol Agents Foil Back-to-Back Smuggling Attempts

HOULTON, Maine - Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted and apprehended thirteen foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen last week in two separate smuggling attempts.

On January 19, agents from the Van Buren Station were alerted to several subjects making an illegal entry into the United States near Caswell. Agents responded to the area and found footprints in the snow. Through investigative steps, agents confirmed that an illegal entry from Canada had been made. Subsequently, agents were able follow the footprints and apprehend the group, consisting of seven adult males from Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol Van Buren Station.

Due to the cold temperatures, trained Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agents assessed the group and evaluated one of the subjects for frostbite. One of the subjects showing signs of frostbite was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released. Five of the subjects were first time offenders processed for violation of 8 USC 1325, a misdemeanor. Two of the seven had previously been removed from the United States, and were therefore in violation of 8 USC 1326, a felony violation. All subjects were subsequently processed for removal.

Then, on January 20, agents from the Calais Station responded to illegal cross-border activity near Lambert Lake. Responding agents observed a suspicious vehicle and stopped the suspected vehicle for an immigration inspection. Agents discovered that all six adult Vietnamese passengers had made illegal entry into the U.S. and were subsequently arrested for being in violation of 8 USC 1325. Further investigation revealed that the vehicles’ operator was a U.S. citizen and subsequently detained under suspicion of human smuggling in violation of 8 USC 1324, a felony offense. As a result, all foreign nationals were found to be first time offenders and processed for removal from the United States. The U.S. citizen was later released, pending further investigation.

U.S. Border Patrol Calais Station.

In addition, all the foreign nationals in both investigations were each fined $5,000 for entering into the United States illegally.

“We may not have the large influx of illegal entries here in Maine, such we are experiencing on the Southwest Border of the United States, but there certainly is transnational criminal activity occurring here.” said Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks. “My team will make every effort to deliver maximum legal consequences and penalties to those we arrest in violation of federal law.”

Extreme cold temperatures during winter months can quickly lead to life threatening conditions, such as hypothermia. Events like these highlight the disregard smugglers have for the life and safety of individuals they attempt to bring into the United States. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity near the border by calling 1-800-851-8727.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @CBPNewEngland and @USBPChiefHLT