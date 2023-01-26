Patterned Green Roofs: Unique, Impactful, and Surprisingly Stylish!

Have you ever looked down on a green roof and seen something more than just the lush carpet of plants? Perhaps there was an artistic vision of some kind? Even a picture or logo? These striking and unusual rooftops are becoming more popular as the artistic boundaries of the built environment are beginning to be explored.

For those unaware, green roofs are exactly as they sound—vegetated or planted rooftops. Some green roofs are planted in such a way as to be visible to onlookers: on a terrace, upon a lower rooftop, or even a slanted rooftop visible from the ground. There can even be green roofs installed at-grade (meaning at street level), or on top of a parking garage. All of these types of visible rooftops offer excellent opportunities for patterned green roofs.

Why patterned green roofs? Well for starters, it is good publicity if a logo for a business or product can be created. Similarly, green roofs can support school spirit if the mascot or school colors are used. And, one can even create beautiful, touching, or eye-catching statements. Patterned green roofs can be works of art, can become iconic, and can increase property values! Lastly, patterned roofs are simply fun to look at and fun to design.

And the best part about patterned roofs? With a skilled team supporting the project, they are easier to create and install than you might expect!

KLA Research and Development Headquarters – LiveRoof

Frequently asked questions about patterned green roofs:

Are they difficult to maintain? While it’s true that patterned green roofs may require a bit more maintenance, they are not much work if cared for consistently. All green roofs require regular weeding during the growing season, and patterned roofs are no exception. In addition to removing weeds, you must also remove any plants that may encroach outside of the boundaries so that the pattern remains visually intact.

How hard are they to install? Installing patterned green roofs requires good logistical coordination and a detail-oriented supervisor, but they are not particularly difficult to install. The LiveRoof modules themselves are tagged and numbered prior to shipping so that they can be easily put together like a puzzle on the rooftop!

At LiveRoof, we have provided several patterned green roofs. The KLA building, a 34,000 ft2 intricate and curvilinear design, was installed in 2021 and represents a favorite project of ours. It also drew accolades from Matt Meyer, the Roofing Superintendent on the project. According to Matt, “LiveRoof’s product has no equal in terms of design simplicity and function and beauty, and their staff is the very best in respect to horticultural expertise, reliability, and logistical efficiency.”

