Vendors Invited to Real Estate Vendors Expo

Our monthly real estate vendor expos are where your business will meet new clients.”
— Lloyd Segal, President
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") holds monthly vendor expos on the second Thursday of every month.

The next vendor expo is scheduled for Thursday night, February 9, 2023, at 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. There are already 40+ vendors, but there’s always room for more.

If your company has a product or service that is valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. The vendor expos take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent). For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. One of the Association's primary functions is their monthly vendor expos, held on the second Thursday of every month.

Lloyd Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-409-8310
email us here

