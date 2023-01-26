Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks for your help in collecting data about wildlife.
Game and Fish is specifically interested in knowing the locations of the species below that you may have encountered while out recreating. You can report your sighting here.
River otter
Spotted skunk
Wolverine
Fisher
Swift fox
Canada lynx
Least weasel
Have you spotted one of these hard to see animals?
