Have you spotted one of these hard to see animals?

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks for your help in collecting data about wildlife. 
Game and Fish is specifically interested in knowing the locations of the species below that you may have encountered while out recreating. You can report your sighting here. 

  • River otter
  • Spotted skunk
  • Wolverine
  • Fisher
  • Swift fox
  • Canada lynx
  • Least weasel

