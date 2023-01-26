Submit Release
Now Hiring! CJIS Support Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST
Davidson County
TBI Headquarters, Nashville
1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS)  training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes.  May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.  Assists in data analysis.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 42661. This position will remain posted from January 26, 2023 – February 1, 2023 for five business days.

