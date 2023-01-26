AACUC Announces African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Honorees

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) will induct seven credit union leaders into its African American Credit Union Hall of Fame during its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2023. The 2023 honorees are:

• Tim Anderson, President/CEO, United States Senate Federal Credit Union

• Carla Decker, Chief Operating Officer, IDB Global Federal Credit Union

• Melinda Edmunds, President/CEO, Patent and Trade Office Federal Credit Union

• Todd Harper, Chairman, National Credit Union Administration

• Lois Kitsch, Co-Founder, CU Difference

• George Ombado, Executive Director, African Confederation of Co-operative Saving and Credit Association

• Michael Ray, Vice President of Business Development, PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union

Timothy L. Anderson has a long history with the United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU), serving as the EVP and Chief Retail Officer prior to assuming the role of President and CEO in 2019. He served on the USSFCU Board of Directors for over 15 years, including as Chairman, and began his career there as Branch Manager. Mr. Anderson possesses over 30 years of senior executive and management experience at large banks and credit unions including CEO of GPO FCU, a local credit union in Washington, D.C.

Carla Decker is Chief Operating Officer of IDB Global Federal Credit Union since November 2021. For the previous two decades, Ms. Decker served as President/CEO of DC Federal Credit Union. Under her leadership, the $80 million DC Credit Union expanded its service area and refocused its mission to become a national leader in financial inclusion and community development. Her immigrant experience informed and energized DC Credit Union’s initiatives to address and advocate for the financial well-being of the local Hispanic community.

Melinda Edmunds is President/CEO of the Patent and Trademark Office Federal Credit Union headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. With more than 30 years of credit union experience, her dedication, volunteerism and leadership in the credit union movement continues to progress. She was a previous board member of AACUC for ten years and led the Membership Committee for several years. She is currently a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor. Ms. Edmunds earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Todd M. Harper was designated as the National Credit Union Administration’s twelfth Chairman by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., in 2021, where he serves as a voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council and represents the NCUA on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and the Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee. He is the first NCUA staff member to become an NCUA Board Member and Chairman. He holds an undergraduate degree in business analysis from Indiana University and a graduate degree in public policy from Harvard University.

Lois Kitsch is Co-Founder of CU Difference and has 40 plus years of credit union leadership, inspiring leaders to live the values of the credit union movement to best optimize the cooperative structure to create and enhance business opportunities. For many years she served as the national program director of the National Credit Union Foundation’s Development Education program. Ms. Kitsch has worked with credit union leaders from six continents and more than 40 countries to help their movement leaders maximize the relationship between the credit union and its members.

George Ombado serves as the Executive Director of the African Confederation of Co-operative Saving and Credit Association, where he has spearheaded strategic planning for several financial cooperatives in Africa. He is a development economist with a keen interest on strategic management and discourse that shapes developing countries attain financial inclusion and access. He also serves as Director of Africa Development Educators Program and holds an I–CUDE designation, a B.Com (Hons), M.A. Economics of Development from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and Msc in Management from Strathclyde Business School, UK.

Michael Ray is the Vice President of Business Development at PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union in Washington, D.C. For nearly six years, Mr. Ray was President/CEO of Georgetown Federal Credit Union until it merged with PAHO/WHO FCU in 2021 and previously served Congressional Federal Credit Union for 26 years. Michael is an International Development Educator, serving credit unions in Kenya and Russia. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and holds a master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Bowie State.

About the African-American Credit About the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame History

On October 16, 2008, the AACUC unveiled an exhibit featuring African Americans in the credit union movement the first 100 years at the America’s Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H. Continuing with that effort, the Funding Development Committee, led by Helen Godfrey Smith, created the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. This virtual hall of fame was created to accomplish two goals: One, to honor and recognize African Americans who have and are contributing to the credit union movement--many who are unsung heroes and trailblazers. To be inducted you must have accomplished or achieved the following: 1) provided in excess of 10 years of service in the credit union industry; 2) worked to provide financial services for people in general; and 3) identify at least four significant accomplishments, which benefited African-Americans’ and the colored majority access to financial capital.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.