MUSIC ARTISTS WHO ARE USING THEIR VOICE TO SUPPORT THE POLAND LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY
Alternative Gen Z Music Artist Karin Ann Is Courageously Sharing Her Passion For Music While Advocating For Others With Her Message Worldwide.
It was very difficult for me to be who I am where I grew up. I just want people to have something to relate to and to feel safe in.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since July 2021 and Karin Ann’s performance on TVP, foreign artists have been raising the topic of homophobic exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in Poland.
— Karin Ann
The then 19 year old Slovakian singer Karin Ann started the trend of supporting the LGBTQ+ community by foreign artists on live public television. Appearing on the program “Question for breakfast”, she began her performance with a special message. “I would like to dedicate this song to the LGBTQ community in Poland. I know you don’t have it easy here. You deserve love, you deserve to feel safe. I’m with you, I’m standing here with you, I love you,” she stated while wrapping herself in a rainbow flag. At that time the publisher responsible for the program Radoslaw Bielawski, after twelve years of service for public television, was fired for not taking off the singer but instead redirecting the cameras to the guitarist. Karin Ann’s unexpected statement and rainbow flag during her performance was then widely commented on in Poland and around the world.
Since then other international artists such as Mel C, former member of The Spice Girls and The Black Eyed Peas have given their full support to the LGBTQ+ community in Poland. Melanie C showed her support by resigning from her scheduled concert and the Black Eyed Peas gave TVP no choice when they arrived in Poland. The American team put the station’s owners against the wall by demanding they “support from the stage for the LGBTQ+ community, or we are going home.” The Black Eyed Peas lead singer wore a noticeable rainbow armband during the performance on public television. As a result of the brave statements by these courageous artists, a total of several hundred publications have been published about the event around the world.
The actions of these artists by shining light on raising awareness is becoming a huge trend on social media and TikTok with messages of “Solidarity with LGBT!” giving the Poland LGBTQ+ people hope for a change in their future. Regarding how her famous colleagues followed up on her gesture a year later, she stated: "I'm glad that others joined my voice, together we have a chance to change things," says the singer.
Karin Ann, who the world's largest music streaming platform Spotify cast as the first Slovakian female artist on a giant billboard in Times Square in New York as part of its Spotify Equal program and in the Czech Republic was voted Discovery of the Year in the music awards Žebřík, last year performed as support for Imagine Dragons and My Chemical Romance and she also played at sold-out concerts of the British singer YUNGBLUD.
Karin Ann is currently working on her passion for music and being an advocate for others by sharing her special messages worldwide. On January 27, 2023 she will release her new single "for a moment", which she collaborated with Mitch McCarthy, holder of 2 Grammy nominations and collaborating with star names such as Olivia Rodrigo or Meghan Trainor.
