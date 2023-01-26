Land Banking with Christopher Meza
Land Banking with Christopher MezaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Banking. Without a doubt, Land Banking is the most exciting real estate investment strategy. Land Banking is the practice of buying raw undeveloped land in the path of growth. The land must meet certain growth criteria because the criteria is the pivotal difference between a speculative land purchase and a replicable successful land investment. Most importantly, there must be a major development clearly identified within three miles of the land you’re acquiring (“Anchor”). It is called an anchor because that major development acts as an “anchor” to future development surrounding that major development. This is crucial because land banking near anchors significantly reduces hold periods and provides greater profits. If this type of investing excites you, don’t miss LAC-REIA's February meeting because the number #1 authority on Land Banking will be speaking.
Special Guest Speaker. LAC-REIA guest speaker will be Christopher Meza, the leading authority on Land Banking and pre-development real estate. He is a nationally recognized speaker and best-selling author. Chris was recently the keynote speaker with Steve Forbes (Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Magazine), at the “Success in the New Economy” conference. Christopher has been interviewed on ABC, NBC, CBS, and several FOX affiliates across the country. The point to consider is that the most people only invest in developed real estate (i.e. condos, homes, apartment buildings, hotels, shopping centers, etc.). But good judgment reveals that to make greater profits with less risk, investors have to be doing something that the masses are not doing, and land banking is that strategy. Christopher will be the special guest at LAC-REIA’s February meeting. The title of Christopher’s presentation is “How to Find and Develop Pre-Development Real Estate for Land Banking.” RSVP now!
Date & Time: Thursday night, February 9, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. There are also parking garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
FREE Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Christopher Meza flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
