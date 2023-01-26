EarthX Invites Sustainability Innovators and Investors to Participate in the 2023 E-Capital Summit
... the E-Capital Summit is one of the few investment events where you can hear the topics you typically don’t get to hear and meet individuals you typically don’t have the opportunity to meet.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthX’s annual E-Capital Summit is an invitation-only, sustainability-focused investment and innovation conference that brings together hundreds of investors, innovators, dealmakers and others who are focused on having substantial, positive impact on investments, businesses, people, and our planet. The E-Capital Summit offers a unique opportunity to network with industry peers, identify new investment opportunities, learn about new technologies to solve sustainability or resilience challenges, and meet potential customers.
Over the past six years, the invitation-only E-Capital Summit has convened more than 2,500 participants from over 20 countries, including from more than 260 leading investment firms and 320 emerging innovators tackling some of the world’s greatest opportunities in sustainability, environmental resilience, conservation, and clean and climate technology across many industries. Participants in past E-Capital Summits have gone on to raise more than $2 billion in follow-on funding.
The Summit is known for its exceptional roster of speakers. Featured speakers last year included entrepreneur & environmentalist John Paul DeJoria, Vistra Corp CEO Curt Morgan, former Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, St. Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Barclays’ Clean Tech Initiative Chairman Ted Roosevelt IV, Bank of America’s Global Head of Power/Natural Resources Ray Wood, Ellen MacArthur Foundation CEO Andrew Morlet, investor David Shaw, and many others including innovation & investment leaders from NASA, NOAA, and US Department of Energy.
This year’s event, the 7th Annual E-Capital Summit will occur on April 19-21, 2023 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. This E-Capital Summit is comprised of five main events:
• Investment Forum, a closed-door conference with industry leaders discussing investment and innovation trends. This year’s theme is “Sustainability Investing: Where do we go From Here?”
• E-Capital Connections, curated and self-selected one-on-one networking meetings between investors, dealmakers, & innovators. New this year, the E-Capital Connections will also connect sustainability-focused fund managers with potential fund investors and limited partners.
• EarthxConnect Innovator Commercialization Showcase, a sales-focused networking event focused on helping start-ups commercialize,
• EarthX Climate Tech Prize, an early-stage pitch competition, and
• the inaugural Innovation Ecosystem Summit, a convening of innovation ecosystem leaders to share best practices.
Since this event is invitation-only, EarthX is seeking applications from interested individuals and organizations, including: innovators (startups and established companies), investors across various asset classes and business life-cycles, dealmakers with proprietary investment opportunities, industry leaders who are seeking new technologies to address their sustainability or resilience challenges, and others in the innovation ecosystem who are looking to share best practices and promote greater sustainability-focused developments. Space is limited so interested participants should apply as soon as possible on the E-Capital Summit website: https://earthx.org/conferences/e-capital-summit. However, please note that innovator applications are currently due by Feb. 15.
EarthX organizers work with several key strategic partners to ensure the caliber of the E-Capital Summit, including the country’s leading incubators and accelerator programs and strategic endowment advisors.
“This is an industry-leading event that seeks to raise awareness, educate, connect, and help catalyze impact in sustainability-focused investments and business innovation by bringing together America’s and the world’s top environmental thinkers, sophisticated investors, corporate and industry leaders, and the innovation ecosystem for intentional and meaningful conversations,” said Vikram Agrawal, director of EarthxCapital. “As one friend stated, the E-Capital Summit is one of the few investment events where you can hear the topics you typically don’t get to hear and meet individuals you typically don’t have the opportunity to meet.”
Certain start-ups will be invited to join the EarthxConnect: Innovator Commercialization Showcase. This sales-focused dealmaking event will help businesses commercialize their products and services, showcasing them to leading Fortune 1000 and middle-market companies seeking critical solutions to various sustainability and resilience-related challenges in their daily operations. In addition, a select few innovators will be invited to participate in the EarthxClimate Tech Prize, which is a pitch competition for early-stage businesses. From that pool, three to five finalists will be selected to compete on a public stage in the EarthX Expo’s Business & Innovation pavilion. Recent winners include Safi Organics, an ag-tech innovator from Kenya and Heat-1, a materials innovator from New York.
For information on attending or participating in EarthX, visit earthx.org/expo.
ABOUT EARTHX
EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and television network and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming TV services, mobile devices, and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media and films.
