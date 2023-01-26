Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Sends Medical Supplies and Equipment to Sierra Leone

LIFE sends the 34 Military Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone, a 500-bed hospital, a container of medical supplies and equipment

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) recently shipped a container of medical supplies and equipment to the 34 Military Hospital (Joint Medical Unit), located in the Freetown area of Sierra Leone. The shipment helps to assist with transforming the health sector of the region.

For more than half of a century, the hospital has undergone several transformations, and is now a 500-bed hospital that includes a physiotherapy department, research department, pathology clinic, pediatric clinic, cardiac clinic and laboratory analysis. Most Sierra Leoneans have either received care at the hospital or know of a friend or relative, whose life has been touched by the outstanding care and treatment delivered by its committed hospital staff.

“Healthcare is such an important sector anywhere in the world, and LIFE works to provide underserved hospitals with necessities such as medical supplies and equipment, so that patients are able to receive the proper care that every human deserves, said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “We are glad to be given the opportunity to help the healthcare staff of 34 Military Hospital with the resources they need to treat patients sufficiently.”

A handing-off ceremony of the container took place with a representative of First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada. Maada is a politician, former actress, writer and human rights activist. Her time in office has embarked on many programs, mostly focused on human capital development, women’s empowerment and protecting the children.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development's mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

