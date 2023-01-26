Submit Release
Man Injured in Single Snowmobile Crash

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre
Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH
603-744-5470
January 26, 2023

New Durham, NH – On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a single operator snowmobile accident in New Durham. Brandon Little, 45, of Farmington, NH, was traveling on Corridor 22 in New Durham with two other riders when he lost control in a turn and struck a tree. Little was transported by New Durham Fire via OHRV approximately one mile to an awaiting ambulance. He was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

NH Fish and Game reminds OHRV riders that they should always ride within their limits, wear safety gear, and be aware of changing trail conditions. Learn more at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html.

