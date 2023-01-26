Original Web Series ‘IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING’ from Creator-Star ERICKA DE ALEXANDER Returns January 26, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The original dramedy web series, IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING, returns on January 26th to wrap-up Season 1 with three all-new episodes on YouTube. From creator and star Ericka de Alexander, the series explores the meaning of life, love, and extinction as a group of friends in their 20’s decides how to live out their final days on earth.
Premiering the first 3-episodes back in December, the series kicks-off during a New Year’s Eve party that turns bleak as group of disillusioned Gen-Zers learn the world will end in five days. Now, with the clock ticking to extinction, these final episodes showcase the friends dealing with their own individual needs as they continue to seek love, family, and meaning in their lives.
The fresh 10-15 minute installments will introduce a few new characters while diving even deeper into dramatic themes of queer love, diversity & inclusion, heartbreak, and self-loathing, told through the lens of a comedic perspective and magical realism.
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING brings together an ensemble cast starring Alexander, Michaela Yelland, Brian Charbonnel, Dara Adedara, and Samantha Aguirre, who also co-directs with Alexander. Added to the cast during the upcoming episodes are Rachael Maye Aronoff, Belinda Charbonnel, and Yahm Steinberg. The project was produced under Alexander’s Petit Soleil Films banner, along with executive producers Michaela Yelland and Paprika Saberhagen; and producers Unique Cooper and Noémie Sornet with an original score by Matthew Chasco.
Alexander led the series on both sides of the camera, while dealing with her own experiences of loss, grief, and hopelessness throughout production. "My world and mental health turned upside down right before starting production back in February of 2022, but I had a team of friends and collaborators who were counting on me to lead our show. I wholeheartedly believe in the message of hope that we share on the series, so I knew all I could do was keep pushing forward,” Alexander explains.
A Mexican-British writer-director and actor from Cuernavaca, Mexico, Alexander graduated from the prestigious University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Film & Television Production program in 2019. Most recently, she directed and co-wrote the short film, The First Color, which explores the relationship of a family living with ALS and finding hope. After premiering at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, the heartfelt drama was picked up for distribution by The Disorder Channel. In addition, Alexander has produced numerous short films that have been official selections at many notable film festivals, including the Austin Film Festival, San Diego International Film Festival, and Taiwan International Queer Film Festival.
Up next, Alexander secured a fiscal sponsorship through Film Independent for her documentary short, The Cleaning Lady, about an undocumented immigrant seeking a better life for her family, who inadvertently fragmented them by coming to the United States. In addition, Alexander is also producing the queer short film, Pride of Place, currently in post-production.
Watch ‘IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING’ on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@iftheworldwasendingofficial
Trailer: https://youtu.be/7MFJ0gOzJVs
Follow on Instagram: @iftheworldwasendingofficial
For more about ERICKA DE ALEXANDER visit: ErickadeAlexander.com
Follow on Instagram: @erickadealexander // TikTok: @erickadealexander
