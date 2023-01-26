Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,342 in the last 365 days.

Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Staying Well and Saving on Healthcare

Liberty HealthShare Logo

Liberty HealthShare Logo

Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare CEO

Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare CEO

We know everyone’s family budget is tight. Learning how our cost-saving features can help them save even more is important during these inflationary times.”
— Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer
CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country’s leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced it will host a life-changing webinar with “how to” information about saving money on healthcare on February 23.

The free 30-minute webinar, “Make your Health and Mental Wellness a Priority in 2023 with our New Cost Saving Features,” will feature speakers from Liberty HealthShare and Careington International Corp., as well as Cardiologist Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, who will explain how people can care for their health and lower their healthcare costs while maintaining a strong family budget.

“Liberty HealthShare members enjoy significant savings on their healthcare,” said Dorsey Morrow, the ministry’s chief executive officer. “The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that the cost of health insurance for an individual has increased by 20% since 2017 to almost $8,000 annually; for families, it's more than $22,000,” he added.

“We know everyone’s family budget is tight,” Morrow said. “Learning how our cost-saving features can help them save even more is important during these inflationary times.”

The webinar will be available at four convenient times in the morning and evening on February 23. To learn more and pre-register, go to https://info.libertyhealthshare.org/february-2023-webinar-registrations.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare’s medical cost sharing programs are based on shared religious and ethical beliefs, a biblical tradition of mutual aid, neighborly assistance and financial sharing. They are designed for individuals who maintain a Christian lifestyle, make responsible choices regarding their health and believe in helping others.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Keith Price
Liberty HealthShare
+ +1 330-289-0115
email us here

You just read:

Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Staying Well and Saving on Healthcare

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.