Liberty HealthShare Offers Holiday Special Discount for New Members

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country’s leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced a special holiday discount program for new members.

“In the spirit of the holiday season and recognizing that finances are tight for many people this time of year, Liberty HealthShare is waiving its standard $135 enrollment fee for all new members who enroll by January 31, 2023,” said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer.

“Our sharing programs offer significant savings compared to traditional health insurance,” he added. “Waiving the enrollment fee makes it easier for people who might be struggling to come up the extra funds during the holidays.”

To receive this special holiday fee waiver, people can contact Liberty HealthShare’s enrollment team at (855) 585-4237 through January 31.

Liberty HealthShare has a variety of sharing programs from which to choose. All options are affordable and designed to fit the needs of different types and sizes of families. Members have control over choosing doctors and providers that offer fair pricing as Liberty HealthShare does not require them to use a limited network.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs: Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect and Liberty Essential are excellent for singles, couples and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly sharing contribution of just $159. For couples, monthly shares start at $259. Affordable family programs start at $499 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care and even Lasik surgery.

Liberty Assist program is an affordable sharing program for people ages 65-84 who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts for Liberty Assist start at just $85.

Liberty Rise program is a budget-friendly program for young adults, ages 18-29, starting out on their own. Its affordable monthly share amount is just $119.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on almost 90,000 members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare’s medical cost sharing programs are based on shared ethical and religious beliefs, a religious tradition of mutual aid, neighborly assistance and financial sharing. They are designed for individuals who maintain a Christian lifestyle, make responsible choices regarding their health, and believe in helping others.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit www.libertyhealthshare.org.

Keith Price
Liberty HealthShare
kprice@libertyhealthshare.org

